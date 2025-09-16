DNR starts fisheries and water quality graduate fellowship in Iowa Great Lakes region

Sep 16, 2025

Cami Koons | Iowa Capital Dispatch Students pursuing graduate degrees in fisheries biology, aquatic ecology and related paths can apply for an endowed fellowship with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to conduct research in the Iowa Great Lakes ecosystem. The fellowship, named after long-time DNR Fisheries employee Edward Thelen, gives students the opportunity for…

