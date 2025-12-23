Decorating cookies at the library

Elizabeth made a Santa hat with her M&Ms. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Cooking Club at the Hull Library met with Lynne Hoehamer Dec. 17 to decorate Christmas cookies. Twenty-two kindergarteners through sixth graders were each given two sugar cookies, frosting in a cup and M&Ms. Hoehamer began by reading “We…