DACA and employment opportunities discussed in Hull

DACA PROTECTIONS TOPIC OF DISCUSSIONJason Lief, regional mobilizer for the National Immigration Forum, presented on the role of DACA recipients in the local community to the Hull Chamber of Commerce Monday, Dec. 12. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Jason Lief, regional mobilizer for the National Immigration Forum, presented at the Dec. 12…