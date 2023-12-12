Craig’s County Comments

Dec 12, 2023

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th DistrictSupervisor Report for December 5, 2023The old cattle shed is down and the 20-plus loads of clay have been hauled in and leveled to make the new building site ready for construction. A couple weeks ago, my daughter Chloe…

