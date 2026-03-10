Craig’s County Comments

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District craigh@siouxcounty.org Supervisor Report for March 3, 2026 This is the time of the year where my suitcase doesn’t get much rest. Last week I was able to attend the Commodity Classic (a large ag trade show) with a…