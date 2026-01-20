Craig’s County Comments

Jan 20, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District craigh@siouxcounty.org Supervisor Report for January 13, 2026 Some things can only be put off for so long. Over the last several years, I’ve noticed that the letters and numbers on screens at a distance were becoming increasingly blurred….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here