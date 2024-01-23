Craig’s County Comments

Jan 23, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County board of supervisors’ report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for January 16, 2024A lot of schedules got messed up the last couple weeks. I don’t envy school administrators and others who have to make the decision every time the weather is predicted to be inclement…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register