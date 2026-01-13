Craig’s County Comments

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District craigh@siouxcounty.org Supervisor Report for January 2, 2026 Each time of year seems to have its own kind of busyness. In my pre-supervisor days, I found myself with more free time that allowed me to have a slower pace…