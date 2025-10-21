Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District craigh@siouxcounty.org Supervisor Report for October 14, 2025 The long-awaited rain day has arrived, allowing those of us with that long rainy-day list to try to accomplish all the things that are on it. As is normally the case…
Latest News
- A Life-Altering Diagnosis
- Exchange program provides bonding experience, memories
- Presenting nights of hilarity and community
- Hope CRC has annual Apple Pie Day
- Western Christian’s Fall Festival of Music
- Samuel Bellesfield – Pioneer House Mover
- Brian Bouma
- Craig’s County Comments
- Featuring the Klarenbeek family
- Farmers Co-op Society continues strong support for local farmers