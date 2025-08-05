Craig’s County Comments

Aug 5, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for July 22, 2025 We are right in the throes of the “dog days of summer.” While this phrase gets used some, how many have actually taken the time to figure out what it means? A…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here