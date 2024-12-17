Craig’s County Comments

Dec 17, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux CountyBoard of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for December 10, 2024 This was a jam-packed meeting with a full agenda that went long. Due to the constraints of space I will get right down to the business of informing you all of what was…

