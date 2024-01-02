Craig’s County Comments

Jan 2, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for December 19, 2023The older I get, the faster time goes. In fact, it goes so fast I just realized by the time you all read this, Christmas will have come and gone. It is my…

