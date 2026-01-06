Craig Moss named Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president

The Moss Family. Left to right: Merritt, Hayley, Craig, McCoy. Craig Moss was named the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president last month. (Photo/Submitted) For over a decade, Craig Moss, a Hull resident, has been an active member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, so to be named its president last month was a true privilege. “It is…
