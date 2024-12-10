Crafting for Christmas at Demco

Dec 10, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sixty-six women were at the Demco Community Center Monday, Dec. 2, to make winter arrangements. Whitleigh Vande Griend works on her arrangement. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Monday, Dec. 2, the Boyden Public Library had its annual Decorative Winter Arrangement evening. The library has hosted this event eight years with a different craft every…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here