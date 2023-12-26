Work was started on the drive-in in November 1979. Countryside Drive-Inn opened in March 1980. The kitchen was remodeled in 1989. A drive-up window was added in 1989 for the convenience of customers. Jeffrey and Cindy Freeman bought the business in February 2006 and opened it as CJ’s Drive-In. Blast from the Past Julie Bosma…
