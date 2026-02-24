Cooking Club makes waffle pizza pockets

Feb 24, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Seventeen Cooking Club students joined Lynne Hoehamer at Hull Library Feb. 18 to make waffle pizza pockets. She read the book “Pete’s a Pizza” and then explained what they were going to be making. First, they made a marinara sauce and warmed it up. This would be a dipping…

