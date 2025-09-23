Cooking Club at Hull Library

The boys drizzle glaze on their waffles. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Students took turns adding ingredients for the batter and stirring it in. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Eighteen students participated in the Cooking Club at Hull Library Sept. 17. Lynne Hoehamer had the kids divide into three groups to make cinnamon roll waffles…