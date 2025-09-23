The boys drizzle glaze on their waffles. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Students took turns adding ingredients for the batter and stirring it in. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Eighteen students participated in the Cooking Club at Hull Library Sept. 17. Lynne Hoehamer had the kids divide into three groups to make cinnamon roll waffles…
Latest News
- Don’t be too “Iowa nice”
- Hull music educator offers beginning music class for infants, toddlers
- Is journalism dead?
- Dance team performs at Homecoming
- Cooking Club at Hull Library
- Tales Around Town goes to the Boyden Post Office
- Tailgating at Trinity
- Craig’s County Comments
- Nelva Nyenhuis
- Leona Rosenboom