Cookie decorating at Aspen Heights

Chloe Hoftyzer, activities director at Aspen Heights, visits with Wilma Grevengoed. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Residents at Aspen Heights were treated to a special afternoon Feb. 13, when they got to frost and decorate cookies and enjoy eating them with friends….
