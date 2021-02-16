Convenience to fit community

February 16th, 2021

Construction on one-stop shop underway in Boyden Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Construction has begun at the corner of Highway 18…

  • Recognizing Hull’s best during annual luncheon

    February 16th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an awards lunch Monday, Feb. 8,...

    Celebrating the love of library and books

    February 16th, 2021
    Hull Book Club observes 10-year anniversary Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The month of February is dedicated to all those...

    Traveling meat man

    February 9th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic changing how many businesses operate across the country, one local man...

    Rivalry of a different sort fills community need

    February 9th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Food drives can play a critical role in helping those who may be food insecure...

    Don’t forget to scoop around fire hydrants

    February 9th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Whether light fluffy snow or wet and heavy, the Boyden Fire Department is reminding everyone...

  • Keep bird feeders full during winter months

    February 9th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many across the nation took to bird feeding...

    Encouraging exploration, education and relaxation

    February 2nd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To many motorists traveling on Highway 75 south into Sioux County, a wildlife refuge on...

    Sioux County creates waiting list for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine

    February 2nd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to make their way into Sioux County. Staff at Sioux Center...

    Welcome back ALL the fans

    January 26th, 2021
    high school basketball Coaches and players react to having a full crowd of fans back in the stands after governor’s...

    Recognizing outstanding citizens in Hull

    January 26th, 2021
    Awards luncheon will be Monday, Feb. 8 Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor  For the past few weeks, residents in Hull...

  • What’s Happening

    Take small steps to prevent big problems from freezing pipes

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As temperatures fall below 32 degrees, water in homeowners’ pipes can begin to freeze. When […]

    Wayne Marra

    84 Orange City, Iowa February 9, 2021 Wayne Marra, 84, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, […]

    Kim Ochsendorf

    62 Boyden, Iowa February 7, 2021 Kim Ochsendorf, 62, of Boyden, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Sanford Sheldon.  […]