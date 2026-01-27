Letter to the Editor Iowans should be a little concerned about some troubling developments that seem to be showing up in a couple of candidates running for a couple of very important offices in our state. Randy Feenstra is running for governor as a Republican and is proud of the over $4.5 million he has…
Latest News
- Keeping your pets local
- Sparkle up your books
- Sons of the American Legion starts in Hull
- Cooking Club makes a favorite salad at Hull Library
- Sioux County Community Foundation accepting grant applications
- How Can You Tell If Someone Loves Jesus?
- Iowa’s farm income projected to plummet in 2026, ag-related layoffs expected to continue. Who is here to help?
- When agriculture is strong, Iowa’s economy is strong
- Concerns of an Iowa voter
- Protecting Iowa taxpayers and stopping welfare fraud