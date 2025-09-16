Coffee Break has kick-off at Hope CRC

Diane Bonestroo, Janine Christensen and Bev Altena (left to right) pose for a picture before Coffee Break’s kickoff Sept.10. Bonestroo and Christensen are the new co-directors after Altena retired last spring. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Coffee Break Bible Study had its kick-off Sept. 10 at Hope Christian Reformed Church with 60 women in…