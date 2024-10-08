HULL WELCOMES DERRICK JANSMA The City of Hull added its newest full-time garbage operator, Derrick Jansma, to the staff Monday, Sept. 9. Derrick will be responsible for the town’s garbage and recycling routes. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Editor Derrick Jansma’s first day as Hull’s newest full-time garbage and recycling operator was Monday,…
Latest News
- Boyden Legion and Auxiliary Unveils Gold Star Mother and Families Monument
- City of Hull welcomes new garbage operator
- Taking on a new role for the city of Hull
- Parents’ Day at Hull Christian School
- Craig’s County Comments
- Allan Meendering
- Leroy Intveld
- Katherine Woelber
- Luella Loges
- National Fire Prevention Week