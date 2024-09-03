City of Hull recognizes growth, looks to bright future

Sep 3, 2024

“We want to welcome all our new residents to Hull.” – Doug Anderson, Hull’s Economic Development director Shane D. Johnson | Editor The City of Hull has seen an influx of former Rock Valley residents take up housing in town since the flooding in June of this summer, according to Hull’s Economic Development director, Doug…

