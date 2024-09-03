“We want to welcome all our new residents to Hull.” – Doug Anderson, Hull’s Economic Development director Shane D. Johnson | Editor The City of Hull has seen an influx of former Rock Valley residents take up housing in town since the flooding in June of this summer, according to Hull’s Economic Development director, Doug…
Latest News
- Hull Co-op Celebrates Burn-Down Day
- City of Hull recognizes growth, looks to bright future
- Boyden’s First Steps Academy Child Care Center: taking a proposal into reality
- Craig’s County Comments
- Iowa Utilities Commission issues pipeline permit
- Hull Fall Rummages 2024
- American Freedom Train
- 99-county tour, 44 years
- A Loss for Me, A Win for Them
- Giving our communities a seat at the table in Congress