City of Hull Council meeting and agendas

Jacob Barker I Editor Jbarker@ncppub.com Letting the people be heard and have their questions answered is the goal of a city government. However, Monday’s city council meeting in Hull left many people surprised at the estimated cost needed to repair specific zones and areas. During the meeting, Mayor Arlan Moss opened a public hearing on…
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