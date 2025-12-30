Christmas Village at Radio and TV

Teagan Sipma decorated the window at Radio & TV with a Christmas village. (Photo/Julie Bosma) This picture shows the Starbucks coffee house and a Book Mobile. (Photo/Julie Bosma) A fire station and hardware store are in this picture with a sanitation truck in the street. Look closely to see the raccoons eating dogfood. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…
Latest News
