Christmas orchestra and band concert at Hull Christian School

The sixth- through eighth-grade orchestra played “Huron Carol” during a concert Dec. 8. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Hull Christian School presented its orchestra and band concert Monday, Dec. 8. The third-grade orchestra began the concert with “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” which was followed by the sixth- through eighth-grade orchestra playing “Huron…
Latest News
- Boyden firefighter takes Role and Service to community seriously
- Western Christian varsity dance team goes to state competition
- Interest in robotics growing at Trinity Christian High School
- Boyden’s Community Christmas
- Wreaths Across America celebrated in Hull
- Hull Christian students enjoy 9 inches of snow
- District governor visits area Kiwanis event
- Fareway makes donation to food pantry
- Hull Library hosts book tree contest and scavenger hunts
- David Kooima