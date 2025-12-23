Christmas Break Event at Prairie Woods

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Prairie Woods Nature Center is hosting an open house family fun event through Jan. 3. It will feature a self-led candy cane hike with hidden objects to find, ending with a candy cane for those completing it. There will also be a Gingerbread Village Craft, where large cardboard boxes…

