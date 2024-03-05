Chop,Chop at Boyden Public Library

LEARNING HOW TO CREATE (RIGHT) Pictured are kids at the Boyden Public Library Tuesday, Feb. 27, learning how to make ham and cheese pinwheels and pot of gold chex mix at the Chop,Chop event. (Photo/Submitted)