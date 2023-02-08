Cheerleaders in training

The Boyden-Hull High School cheer squads conducted a cheer camp for up- and-coming cheerleaders on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The cheer camp participants performed during halftime of the Boyden-Hull varsity basketball game that evening. (Photos/Lisa Miller) …
