Cheerleaders in training

Feb 8, 2023 | Home, News

The Boyden-Hull High School cheer squads conducted a cheer camp for up- and-coming cheerleaders on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The cheer camp participants performed during halftime of the Boyden-Hull varsity basketball game that evening. (Photos/Lisa Miller) …

