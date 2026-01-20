Sixty kindergarten through second-grade students participated in the cheer camp at Western Christian Jan. 13. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Sixty girls met at Western Christian Jan. 13 to learn dances and cheers to perform during half-time of the varsity girls’ basketball game. The 39 kindergarten through second-grade students were taught by Reese…
Latest News
- Big Rig Truck & RV Wash
- A healthier Hull one run at a time
- Showcasing manufacturing in northwest Iowa
- Tales Around Town goes to Rok’s in Boyden
- Surviving a snowstorm
- Cheer camp at Western Christian
- How Do You Know If You’re Going to Heaven?
- The Marvelous Medical Profession
- Craig’s County Comments
- Improving quality of life