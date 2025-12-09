The vendor fair at the community building had alot of attendees who came out during the snow storm. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the community building giving out candy to children. (Photo/Submitted) The Grain House was very busy with patrons who were in town for the festivities. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma |…
Latest News
- Dairy Farmer uses pill-sized sensor to track wellness of cows
- Honor Cheer is more than an esteemed privilege for three high school seniors
- Hull Co-op looking toward the future
- Celebrating WinterFest in Hull!
- Ribbon cutting at Kids Avenue
- Handy Town – merchandising emporium
- Trent Fuoss
- Russell Vander Schaaf
- Dick Kruse
- Fall food drive a huge success