The Western Christian boys’ soccer team holds up its state championship trophy and banner after defeating Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 in the Class 1A title match Saturday, June 3. This was the first boys’ state soccer title as a spring sport in school history, second overall after the Wolfpack won the title as a fall sport in…
Latest News
- Celebrating their first spring state title
- What’s in store for Hull Farmers Market 2023
- Hull sees many changes throughout town
- Hull Sesquicentennial celebration plans
- Harold Jacobsma
- Ron Techen
- Lavonne De Groot
- Hull Telephone Service
- De Jong Hardware celebrates 75 Years
- Western Christian band performs concert in the park