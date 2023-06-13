Celebrating Hull’s Sesquicentennial with a quilt

MAKING A QUILT TO CELEBRATE HULL’S SESQUICENTENNIALJoyce Oostenink poses with her Civil War sampler-style quilt. Oostenink crafted and donated the large homemade quilt, currently on display at the museum. The quilt will be in a silent auction in celebration of Hull’s sesquicentennial celebration. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Joyce Oostenink has been…
