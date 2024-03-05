Celebrate St. Pat’s with traditional Irish Dishes

(Family Features) If St. Patrick’s Day inspires feelings of hearth and home rather than leprechauns and green beer, you can celebrate tradition with warm, filling meals that harken back to Irish heritage. Soups and stews are certain to conjure up some nostalgia while soft, delicious cake is a perfect way to honor tradition regardless of…
