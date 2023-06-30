Canada wildfires creating unhealthy air quality across Iowa

American Lung Association offers tips to stay healthy on poor air quality days Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Last week, areas throughout the Midwest, including parts of northwestern Iowa, were impacted by poor air quality.  Large wildfires in Canada have produced significant smoke that moved toward our area, causing elevated unhealthy fine particle readings on…

