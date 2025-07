Building more than a house

A HEARTFELT FAREWELL Miranda Ten Pas says goodbye to a little girl she made friends with during a mission trip to Guatemala June 7-15. (Photo/Submitted) UNITED IN FAITH Craig Verhoef (distant left), Scott de Boom, left center, and Cal Van Der Zwaag, right, pray for the Guatemalans who committed their life for Jesus during a mission trip June 7-15. (Photo/Submitted) DEDICATION DAYAfter four…