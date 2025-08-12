‘Building a Firm Foundation’ VBS at Calvary

74 children attended Vacation Bible School at Calvary Protestant Reformed Church July 28-31. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Seventy-four children attended “Building a Firm Foundation” Vacation Bible School at Calvary Protestant Reformed Church July 28-31. The children learned about the importance of building their foundation on God’s Word through Bible stories and songs. Families…