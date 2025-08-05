NATIONAL OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION The Harmans take a group picture after winning national overall grand champion for their full-blood Boer buck, Public Disturbance, at the American Boer Goats Association national show in June. (Photo/Submitted) EIGHTEEN BANNERS WON Jackson Harman, left, shakes hands with one of the judges at this year’s American Boer Goat Association national…
Latest News
- Derecho hits Sioux County
- Bringing home a national champion
- ‘Strong sense of purpose’: New deputy joins Sioux County Sheriff’s Office
- Blast from the Past Quiz
- ‘Wisdom Quest’ VBS at Heritage Reformed Church
- Pesticide manufacturer spent more than $200K lobbying in Iowa
- Dale Van Dyke
- Edwin De Jong
- Lillian Green
- Is There ever a Good Time for a Bad Thing to Happen?