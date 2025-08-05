Bringing home a national champion

NATIONAL OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION The Harmans take a group picture after winning national overall grand champion for their full-blood Boer buck, Public Disturbance, at the American Boer Goats Association national show in June. (Photo/Submitted) EIGHTEEN BANNERS WON Jackson Harman, left, shakes hands with one of the judges at this year’s American Boer Goat Association national…