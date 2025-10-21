Bridge, building maintenance backlogs will hit state budgets as federal aid declines

Construction equipment is seen last year near the partially demolished westbound Washington Bridge connecting Providence and East Providence in Rhode Island. Authors of a new analysis point to the bridge’s 2023 failure as an example of the growing state costs of deferred maintenance projects. (Photo by Christopher Shea/Rhode Island Current – as published in Iowa…
Latest News
- A Life-Altering Diagnosis
- Exchange program provides bonding experience, memories
- Presenting nights of hilarity and community
- Hope CRC has annual Apple Pie Day
- Western Christian’s Fall Festival of Music
- Samuel Bellesfield – Pioneer House Mover
- Brian Bouma
- Craig’s County Comments
- Featuring the Klarenbeek family
- Farmers Co-op Society continues strong support for local farmers