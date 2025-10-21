Bridge, building maintenance backlogs will hit state budgets as federal aid declines

Oct 21, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Construction equipment is seen last year near the partially demolished westbound Washington Bridge connecting Providence and East Providence in Rhode Island. Authors of a new analysis point to the bridge’s 2023 failure as an example of the growing state costs of deferred maintenance projects. (Photo by Christopher Shea/Rhode Island Current – as published in Iowa…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here