Boyden’s Community Christmas

The winning tree. Boyden-Hull Elementary School tree (done by the students and Marci Bergstrom) (Photo/Submitted). Chili Cookoff winners included Karissa Meyer (3rd place), Heath De Jong (1st place), Shayla Schmith (2nd place). Photo/Submitted Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the event which celebrated its 19th year. (Photo/Submitted). The event was about celebrating together…
