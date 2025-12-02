Boyden’s Community Christmas Celebration set to be a jolly-good time

Boyden’s Community Christmas Celebration will include a visit from Santa, Christmas Carols and community spirit. (Photo/Submitted). Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com Boyden’s Community Christmas Celebration Monday, Dec. 8, will have kids’ crafts, an adult and kids’ coloring contest, a Christmas raffle, table games and more. “The Demco Center is turned into a winter wonderland for…