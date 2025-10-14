Children pose for a picture after receiving fire helmets. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Carson Diekevers sits in the firetruck. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Boyden Public Library celebrated Fire Prevention Week by having its Tales Around Town at the Boyden Fire Station Oct. 7. Sixteen children joined library director, Shari Fedders, at the fire…
Latest News
- Dreams in Motion
- Returning to her roots
- Siouxland Stength moving to new location
- Art Club makes pumpkins
- Hull Christian’s first- and second-grade fall field trip
- Boyden Tales Around Town goes to the fire station
- John Hoksbergen
- Ruth Anderson
- Steven Cuperus
- Iowa Supreme Court hears oral arguments on collecting court fees for dismissed cases