Boyden Library hosts first summer reading program ‘The Aiko and Josie’ Show

MUSIC HEARD THROUGHOUT BOYDEN PUBLIC LIBRARYAiko Kamies showed off his talents in playing the mountain dulcimer. He encouraged kids to follow their talents and gifts Tuesday, June 13, at the Boyden Public Library. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Josie Bergstrom and Aiko Kamies showed off their talents Tuesday, June 13. Kamies performed…