Boyden-Hull vocalists present fall concert

Oct 24, 2023 | Home, News

The TTB Choir sang “Uptown Girl” with a solo by Levi Schaffer. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull Junior High and High School choirs presented their fall vocal concert Tuesday, Oct. 17, directed by Kim Godtland.The junior high choir sang “Heigh Ho Nobody’s Home” and “Ubi Caritas.” They also sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” accompanied…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register