Boyden-Hull vocalists present fall concert

The TTB Choir sang “Uptown Girl” with a solo by Levi Schaffer. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull Junior High and High School choirs presented their fall vocal concert Tuesday, Oct. 17, directed by Kim Godtland.The junior high choir sang “Heigh Ho Nobody’s Home” and “Ubi Caritas.” They also sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” accompanied…
