Boyden-Hull students learn about Serbia

Article submitted Nadja Stanojkovic presented about Serbia to Boyden-Hull high school students on Monday and Tuesday, November 18 and 19 during Comet Time and to Junior High students on November 21. After the presentations, students sampled Lazy Apple Pie, a traditional Serbian dish, prepared by students involved in the newly established World Culture Club. Nadja…
