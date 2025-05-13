Boyden-Hull spring band and choir concert

One of the selections of the Boyden-Hull choir was “Crowded Table.” The Boyden-Hull band was featured in the spring concert May 6. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull High School its spring band and choral concert May 6. Choir selections were: “What Was I Made For?” “A Trilogy of Knighthood,” “Come to Me, O My…