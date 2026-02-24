Boyden-Hull Quiz Bowl team brings home trophy

Boyden-Hull’s varsity Quiz Bowl team and coach: Andrew Kaufman (junior), Isaak Sanchez (junior), Coach Caleb Sutton, J.C. De Koster (senior) and Tylandon De Ruyter (senior). Sutton is holding the trophy the team won Feb. 14. Team members are holding first-place certificates from the triangular meet among Boyden-Hull, MOC-FV and Unity Jan. 31. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie…