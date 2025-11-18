Boyden-Hull Junior High/High School honor veterans

Tyler Koerselman, Tyler Pottebaum, Jakob Pottebaum, Elsie Hoegh, Brooklyn Koele and Sophie Moeller presented veteran biographies at the Veterans Day program at Boyden-Hull. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Boyden-Hull Junior High and High School presented a Veterans Day program Nov. 11. The program opened with the SATB Ensemble singing the national anthem….