Boyden-Hull Junior High/High School Christmas Concert

Dec 19, 2023 | Community, Home, News

The junior high and high school band played “The Polar Express.” The junior high choir played kazoos during part of its song “Theme from Elf.” Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The music department at Boyden-Hull presented its Christmas Concert Monday, Dec. 10. The junior high band began the concert with “All I Want for Christmas…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register