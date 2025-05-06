Boyden-Hull Junior High concert

May 6, 2025 | Community, Home, News

The Boyden-Hull Junior High choir sang “The Crawdad Song” with sound effects for frogs and mosquitoes. The Boyden-Hull Junior High band presented their spring concert April 29. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull Junior High choir and band presented their spring concert April 29. The choir sang “Jazz Cantate” and “The Crawdad Song.” They…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here