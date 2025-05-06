The Boyden-Hull Junior High choir sang “The Crawdad Song” with sound effects for frogs and mosquitoes. The Boyden-Hull Junior High band presented their spring concert April 29. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull Junior High choir and band presented their spring concert April 29. The choir sang “Jazz Cantate” and “The Crawdad Song.” They…
Latest News
- Award winning Boyden-Hull vocal student set to perform in Outstanding Performance showcase
- Racing is the soul’s echo for Jackson Mulder
- K-9 partners renew certification, have unbreakable bond
- Making connections
- Trinity Christian has junior-senior banquet
- Ev Retires from Post Office
- Tales Around Town
- Boyden-Hull Junior High concert
- Ricky Rook
- Jeanette Van Ginkel